(WFRV) – During the holidays, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are boosting patrols to watch for impaired drivers through the national Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

Officials say the goal of the campaign is not to arrest drivers but to enhance public safety and prevent needless tragedies by discouraging people from making the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

The campaign runs from December 16 through the beginning of the new year. Officials report that someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin.

During the last holiday season, there were 373 crashes involving impaired drivers in Wisconsin. Those incidents killed seven people and injured 192.

Overall in 2021, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes that killed 166 people. Alcohol was also involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities.

Photo Credit: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Officials are reminding motorists that there are 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility OWI task forces operating around the state throughout the year. Efforts continue to train more officers in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE).

So far, 6,382 Wisconsin law enforcement officers are ARIDE-trained. Wisconsin has 365 Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), which is among the most in the nation.

OWI convictions cost around $10,000, including fines, court costs, attorney fees, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing, repairs, and more.

There were almost 23,000 OWI convictions in Wisconsin in 2021.

For more information on the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website here.