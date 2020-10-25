Law enforcement agencies fight back against opioid crisis in ‘Drug Take Back Day’ event

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday people had the chance to fight back against another epidemic impacting the state- the opioid crisis.

“The opioid epidemic continues to impact families across Wisconsin. One step Wisconsinites can take to help fight diversion and addiction is to properly dispose of unused medications at drug drop boxes around the state,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Hundreds of law enforcement agencies took part in a ‘Drug Take Back Day’ by providing the community with safe, convenient, and responsible ways of getting rid of unwanted and unused medications at various drop-off sites.

Authorities also used the event as a chance to help better inform the community about the dangers of keeping old medications around, just throwing them away, or flushing them down the toilet.

Officials say unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain as trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are now showing up in rivers and lakes.

If you missed the event on Saturday, the Village of Allouez will have a permanent drop-off location at the Village Hall that will be accessible during all business hours.

Latest Stories