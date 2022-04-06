WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing area/dress room location.

Based on the information, it is believed that the area is located in Wisconsin or Upper Michigan.

Officials say there is no specific timeframe associated with the images and believe the images could be from a community pool, aquatic center, campsite, waterpark, or similar venue.

Anyone with information in identifying this location is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was made available.