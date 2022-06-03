ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown isn’t Ridin’ Solo when it comes to keeping everyone safe on Saturday at the Jason Derulo concert which is part of Titletown’s Summer Fun Days Showcase.

Both Ashwaubenon Public Safety officers and Green Bay Packers security guards will be at the event keeping an eye out.

“Nobody is doing anything disorderly or fighting and looking for anything suspicious that is going on so we can address that,” said Nick Kozloski who is the deputy chief of the Ashwaubenon Public Safety department.

Another safety measure is shutting down Ridge Road between Lombardi Avenue and Valleyview Road. The closure will begin at 6 p.m. and continue throughout the concert which begins at 8:30 p.m.

Kozloski told Local Five News that he has been with the Ashwaubenon Public Safety department since 2011 and that this is the first time that he can remember where a concert in Titletown was big enough for officials to have to shut down a road.

There are going to be lots of people in Titletown on Saturday, but it’s far from the largest event that Ashwaubenon public safety department officers have been a part of.

“Packers games, Resch Center events so our officers handle these types of events on a regular basis,” said Kozloski.

Kozloski says many of their safety and security procedures on Saturday will be the same ones they use for Packers games. He tells concertgoers that if they see something suspicious to report it to an officer or security guard that is in Titletown that night or to call 9-1-1. He also tells concertgoers to drink in moderation and not get behind the wheel after drinking.

Titletown’s Summer Fun Days Showcase begins at 3 p.m. with kid-friendly outdoor activities, a farmer’s market, virtual reality games, a photo booth, and much more.

Carry-ins, such as outside food and beverages, are not permitted at the event.

Parking in Titletown and Lambeau Field lots will be free.