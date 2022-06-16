BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Special Olympics Wisconsin holds a key staple in several communities, and on Thursday, hundreds of local and statewide law enforcement volunteers got together to raise funds through a torch run.

The torch run is similar to the torch lighting of the Olympic Games, but in this case, local law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes walked, biked, or ran on a trail to carry the torch into opening ceremonies for local competitions.

The event began on the 700 block of North Madison Street in Green Bay and extended all the way to Voyager Park in De Pere.

Law Enforcement participates in a torch run to raise funds for the Special Olympics Wisconsin

“It’s an honor and a privilege. We’re out here to serve the community and when we see these Olympians, how happy they are to see us. What they don’t realize is we’re probably happier to see them and help them. I’ve seen them compete, it’s just amazing,” said Lieutenant Steve Mahoney with the Green Bay Police Department.

Following the arrival of law enforcement and athletes, a cookout was present to celebrate the beginning of the local summer events in Green Bay.

For more information about the Special Olympics in Wisconsin, you can visit their website here.