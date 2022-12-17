MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Madison is investigating multiple instances of vandalism at the campus and in the city, including an organization that supports Jewish students.

The Madison Police Department is working together with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department after receiving reports of the damage on December 9.

Officers say that graffiti was found on the UW Hillel Foundation building and Lowell Hall. The UW Hillel Foundation is a campus organization that supports Jewish students and their faith.

The same paint was also reportedly used to vandalize a nearby E-bike station that the city operates.

Authorities did state that it is believed that the spray-painted buildings and structures were random and not targeted.

The Madison Police Department has released a photo of the incident after the suspect was allegedly caught on surveillance video during the incident.

Madison Police Department

If you recognize this person or have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left anonymously online.

This incident is an active and ongoing investigation, and no other details have been provided.