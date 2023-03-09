MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in southern Wisconsin, as well as the area’s sheriff’s office, says it will be doing extra patrols focusing on the state’s alcohol and seatbelt laws.

The Madison Police Department, as well as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, will be doing extra patrols focusing on enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. This will reportedly be done during the month of March.

Authorities say the additional enforcement efforts are made possible through traffic overtime grants provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The goals of the extra patrols are to enhance public safety, as well as prevent ‘needless tragedies’. Officials mention that someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin.

The Madison Police Department needs your help to make our roads safer in 2023. Please put your cell phone down, buckle up, slow down and drive sober. If you have been drinking, please call a sober friend, a cab or a ride share service to get you home safely. The Madison Police Department

