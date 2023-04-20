PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southcentral Wisconsin teamed up with a Conservation Warden from the DNR to show their cat-like reflexes while rescuing a bobcat that was trapped in the grill of a car.

Sheriff Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff’s Office

The video, courtesy of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, captures the harrowing efforts of the warden and law enforcement.

Sheriff Mike Lukas of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office noted the unusual call that came into dispatch. “Dispatch gets a caller stating, ‘I have a bobcat in my car.’ You can only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time, so when they dispatched over the radio numerous deputies were curious.”

Bodycam footage captured the moment that Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman was able to pull the bobcat out from the vehicle and safely into the bed of a pickup truck.

Sheriff Lukas stated that the bobcat was returned to the wild unharmed.