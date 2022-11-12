RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers are cautioning women in southern Wisconsin and Racine County about a man who has allegedly met women on dating apps and victimized them.

According to the Racine Police Department, 52-year-old Timothy Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Authorities say that Olson’s victimization results in ‘financial loss’ for his alleged victims.

The Racine Police Department is looking to speak with Olson about a similar incident that is out of their jurisdiction.

Olson is described to have ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois and is approximately 6’03” and weighs around 250 pounds.

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident, you are asked to call the Racine Police Department at (262) 635-7756. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app.

No other information has been provided.

