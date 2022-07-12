GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities law enforcement officers will be handing out Wisconsin Timber Rattlers tickets to kids around the area as part of the ‘You’ve Been Ticketed’ program.

The goal of the program is to encourage safe and responsible behavior in young people around the Fox Cities. Kids who are caught being responsible such as wearing a bike helmet, observing pedestrian rules, or helping with a neighborhood cleanup will receive one free ticket.

According to officials, a total of 225 tickets will be distributed by the Appleton, Grand Chute, Kaukauna, Fox Valley Metro, Neenah, and Menasha Police Departments. The tickets will be good for any 2022 Timber Rattlers’ regular-season home game.

“The You’ve Been Ticketed Program is a favorite around the Fox Cities community in the summer,” said Dayna Baitinger, Director of Community Relations for the Timber Rattlers. “We are happy to have TDS as the sponsor and partner with area police departments to reward area youth for their safe and responsible behavior.”

For more information about the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ ‘You’ve Been Ticketed’ program, you can click here.