Law enforcement joins forces to bring loved ones home

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has joined the Oshkosh Police Department’s Project Lifesaver Program as an associate member agency. Both agencies announced the partnership Friday.

“That means we’re going to be able to serve our vulnerable population not just here in the city of Oshkosh, but also all of Winnebago County,” said Sergeant Todd Wrage, Oshkosh Police Department. Wrage is the program administrator for the both law enforcement agencies.

The Oshkosh Police Department launched Project Lifesaver on April 6, 2017 with the mission of bringing your loved ones home.

“It is a radio frequency locating program designed for people with diagnoses that involve a wandering risk such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Autism and Down Syndrome,” said Wrage.

The client wears a transmitter on his or her ankle that emits a radio signal once every second, 24 hours a day. Each transmitter emits a unique radio frequency. If the client wanders and is missing, the caregiver calls the Oshkosh Police Department. We deploy specially trained electronic search specialists to the area the client was last seen and begin searching using radio receivers. These radio receivers can detect the signal for up to a mile and the ground and five to seven miles in the air.

Wrage says since implementing the Lifesaver program, search times have gone from hours, or even days, down to minutes.

“The average recovery time for this program, nationwide, is about 30 minutes,” explained Wrage. “Our searches are even quicker than that.”

Now, with the Police and Sheriff’s Departments joining forces, those quick search times can apply to all of Winnebago County.

For more information about this program, please contact Sgt Todd Wrage from the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5757.