Law enforcement officer shot in Oconto Falls, suspect in custody

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A law enforcement officer was shot in Oconto Falls and has been taken to a Green Bay area hospital.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6 around 10:30 a.m., the Oconto Falls Police Department and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving an officer that was shot.

The incident happened in Oconto Falls and authorities are saying it is an isolated incident. The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities say that the officer was transported to a Green Bay area hospital.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information is available.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.