Law enforcement officers spend Halloween doing checks on registered sex offenders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Law enforcement officers are knocking on doors this Halloween and it isn’t to do their own trick or treating.

They are doing random checks on registered sex offenders in the city. The officers split up the work and the officers Local Five news tagged along with did about 10 checks in three hours. These checks happen all over the state.

“We want to make sure the activity is safe for our entire community,” says Brad Schlosstein who is a probation and parole agent for Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections.



On Halloween, registered sex offenders have to follow some rules.

They have to keep their residences dark. They can’t wear Halloween costumes or put out decorations. They also must stay in their residences during trick-or-treat hours and can’t interact with any kids in any way.

“There are a lot of kids that are out and about and there’s lots of people in the community that are out and about so we just wanted to make sure people felt safe,” says Alyssa Liebergen who is a Corrections Field Supervisor for Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections.

The checks are random, but there are priority groups.

“Those are the ones that might have severe cases with their criminal cases, those are a higher priority, they are on lifetime GPS they might have multiple counts of offense against a child that is who we identify as a priority when we’re doing a home residence check,” says Schlosstein.