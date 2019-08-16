Law enforcement participate in 8th Annual ‘Cop On A Rooftop’ at Dunkin’ Donuts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers will be going to new heights, bringing awareness to a special cause.

The ‘Cop On A Rooftop’ returns for its eighth year, with police officers across the state rising to the occasion in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Since 2012, the event has raised more than $290,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

About 56 Dunkin’ locations will be hosting local law enforcement atop their rooftops. In return for the police officers “doing time” at their restaurants, Dunkin’ will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation will receive a Free Donut coupon.

Dunkin’ will also be selling a special glazed red and white donut ring depicting Special Olympics Wisconsin’s colors. The donut, called “The Champion,” will be available while supplies last at Dunkin’ locations in Wisconsin.

You can find a “Cop On a Rooftop” at the following locations across Northeast Wisconsin:

Appleton: W3208 County Road KK

DePere: 950 Main Ave.

Fond du Lac: 729 W. Johnson

Green Bay: 2125 E. Main St.

Howard: 2455 Lineville Rd.

Sheboygan: 2832 S. Business Dr.

Waupun: 1001 E. Main St.

Weston: 4020 Schofield Ave.

The event runs until about 11 this morning.