Law enforcement preparing for President Trump’s Green Bay visit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve begun the quick planning process for President Donald Trump’s Green Bay arrival on Thursday.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive at Austin Straubel International Airport in the afternoon. Officials say they will be ready for anything when the wheels touch down.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes on behind the scenes,” Captain Dan Sandberg with the Sheriff’s Office tells WFRV Local 5. “It’s also worst-case planning. So everything that’s currently going on in the national environment, world environment, anything that can potentially cause an issue that’s out there, we’re aware of it and the planning always involves all of that.”

President Trump will visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine. According to officials, he will be touring the location and then discussing his Administration’s decisions on expanding the shipyard. The purpose of the expansion is to generate thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard across Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

Thursday night, President Trump will participate in a town hall at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport JetAir facility. Reports say he’ll discuss the latest on police reform and the upcoming election.

