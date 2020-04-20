Law enforcement reports higher concentration of speeding, reckless driving despite fewer cars on the road

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting a higher concentration of speeding and reckless driving despite there being fewer cars on the road due to the Safer At Home order.

State Patrol Sergeant Andrew Hyer is reminding motorists, “Slow down, don’t drink and drive, think about what our hospitals are going through right now. They don’t need anymore emergencies right now like car crash victims.”

Sergeant Hyer says that when a trooper does have to pull someone over, they wear extra protective gear and maintain a safe distance.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5