Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Law enforcement reports higher concentration of speeding, reckless driving despite fewer cars on the road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting a higher concentration of speeding and reckless driving despite there being fewer cars on the road due to the Safer At Home order.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

State Patrol Sergeant Andrew Hyer is reminding motorists, “Slow down, don’t drink and drive, think about what our hospitals are going through right now. They don’t need anymore emergencies right now like car crash victims.”

Sergeant Hyer says that when a trooper does have to pull someone over, they wear extra protective gear and maintain a safe distance.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"