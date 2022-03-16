MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department was dispatched to Roncalli High School after a report of a bomb threat on Wednesday.

According to officers, around 11:30 a.m. the Manitowoc Fire Department received a threat from an unknown party, which was immediately relayed to dispatch and to the school’s administration.

Officers say when they arrived the school administration had already implemented their safety protocols and they had started evacuating students and staff.

After the school was emptied, Green Bay Police Department requested assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office with their bomb-sniffing K9 units. Investigators say there was no unusual object located.

Officials say they believe the suspect was not from the area.

