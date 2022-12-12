MONDAY, 12/12/2022, 9:53 p.m.

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening.

According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday.

As a precautionary measure, the building was placed on lockdown. The school was searched by members of the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department, which was deemed to be safe.

After the building was searched and deemed safe, students were released.

“This is an isolated incident, and at no time were our students in any danger,” said Kaphingst. “We will operate a usual school day tomorrow, and all events will go on as scheduled.”

Law enforcement is expected to increase throughout the school tomorrow and during all scheduled activities.

No further information was provided.

Law enforcement respond to situation at Chilton High School, no threat to public

MONDAY, 12/12/2022, 8:30 p.m.

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene at Chilton High School on Monday evening.

Local 5 News is on the scene and was able to speak with authorities who say deputies were joined by Chilton Police.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office did confirm with Local 5 News that the situation is under control, and the school district will be releasing a statement.

According to the Chilton Public School District, there is a winter concert scheduled for Monday evening.

Deputies also confirmed that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are provided.

This is a developing story.