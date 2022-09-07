BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County.

Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant for her arrest.

On September 4, Weiss was the driver of a vehicle involved in a pursuit with an officer from the Village of Pulaski Police Department.

The officer recognized Weiss from prior contacts and attempted a traffic stop to take the 44-year-old into custody. However, she failed to stop and additional charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information about Sandra Weiss’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

No further information was provided.