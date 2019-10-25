UPDATE: ‘Law enforcement situation’ resolved in Keshena

UPDATE 10/25/19 6:51 a.m.

VILLAGE OF KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) The Menominee Tribal Police Department says the situation they were handling early Friday morning has been resolved.

State Highway 47/55 is back open.

Menomimee Tribal PD were assisted by the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI. Menominee Tribal EMS and the Keshena Fire Department also responded.

No other information has been released. We’ll keep you posted with updates as they become available.

VILLAGE OF KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) The Menominee Tribal Police Department is advising the public to avoid roadways in the area due to a “law enforcement situation.”

They are asking the public to avoid State Highway 47/55 from Morrin Street to Warrington Road.

Police say there will be no access to that area until further notice. They ask to use Go Around Road instead.

We will provide updates as they become available.