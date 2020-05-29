Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run goes virtual this year

The Law Enforecement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin is going virtual this year.

Each year, law enforcement officers, athletes, fans and community members alike are invited to participate in a family-friendly fun run/walk/bike event to help ‘deliver’ the Flame of Hope to the Special Olympics opening of the Summer State Games. It is a tradition that began in 1981, with our long standing partnership with law enforcement.

This year the popular event that delivers the flame to kick off the Summer State Games will go virtual.

You pick your day: May 30 or June 4th. May 30th is the kickoff! Post photos and videos of your Torch Run on social media. Be sure to tag @sowisconsin and use #torchrun! If you participate and post on May 30, you may be featured in our countdown to the Virtual Celebration Ceremony on June 4!

Each participant will register on line for $20 and receive a t-shirt. You may also purchase a t-shirt for an athlete! You may register to participate on our website specialolympicswisconsin.org

This fundraiser is important as it is a celebration with our law enforcement and community to bring awareness of inclusion for those with intellection disabilities. We depend on the support from our special events so that athletes never have to pay to participate in an event.

The revenue from our special events support our athletes. It costs an average of $757 to support 1 athlete per year and we have almost 10,000 athletes in Wisconsin.

You may register to participate on our website www.specialolympicswisconsin.org