Lawerence University welcomes Dr. Mayes as Vice President of DEI

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, October 4, Lawerence University announced that they will be welcoming Dr. Eric Mayes as the new Vice President for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for the University.

According to the release, Mayes will be working across campus with students, staff, faculty, and the local community to build on previous work of projects focused on diversity.

Dr. Mayes is described as spending almost the past two decades focused on being a champion of both diversity and education reforms. The new Vice President explains that this is an important opportunity to be a part of a change happening both for the University, and the country as a whole. Saying, “I felt it was the right time in my career to take on this role and lead diversity, equity, and inclusion work at the institutional level.”

Mayes is expected to begin in his new role sometime in early November, which has been explained as focusing on equity as well as targeting issues of diversity and inclusion.

Previous work experience for Vice President Mayes includes working at the Center for Educational Equity at the University of Arkansas, John Hopkins University, and the nation’s capital as a national deputy director at the Children’s Defense Fund.

He has been described as the top choice to take over the position out of a strong field of applicants. President Laurie Carter recognizes Mayes’s passion and commitment to DEI-based work and that these factors will be vital to the University as a whole. Saying, “He has the experience that we need in this critical moment of Lawrence working toward becoming an antiracist institution.”