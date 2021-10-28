Lawnmowers looted: Truck & trailer carrying lawn equipment stolen in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – If anyone has seen the stolen truck, trailer or the lawnmowing contents the trailer was carrying, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department would like to talk to you.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, a truck and trailer were stolen from a Village of Little Chute business on Oct. 18. Authorities say that there was lawnmowing equipment inside the trailer.

No details were provided on what (or how many) lawnmowing items were inside the trailer. The exact location the items were stolen was not released.

Photo courtesy of Fox Valley Metro Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Laura Oster at 920-788-7505 or send an email to laura.oster@fvmpd.org

