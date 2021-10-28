FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Lawnmowers looted: Truck & trailer carrying lawn equipment stolen in Little Chute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Fox Valley Metro Police Department

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – If anyone has seen the stolen truck, trailer or the lawnmowing contents the trailer was carrying, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department would like to talk to you.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, a truck and trailer were stolen from a Village of Little Chute business on Oct. 18. Authorities say that there was lawnmowing equipment inside the trailer.

No details were provided on what (or how many) lawnmowing items were inside the trailer. The exact location the items were stolen was not released.

  • Photo courtesy of Fox Valley Metro Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Laura Oster at 920-788-7505 or send an email to laura.oster@fvmpd.org

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GB women end game on 33-0 run, upend Whitewater in exhibition

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'em

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: Live preview in Arizona

Green Bay Nation: Thursday Night Football versus Arizona

Green Bay Nation: Recapping Packers win over Washington