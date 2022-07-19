LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 20 agencies responded to a barn fire Monday night, reports the Lawrence Fire Department.

A post on the department’s Facebook stated crews were sent to fight the flames on Lawrence Drive around 7:30 p.m. on July 18.

Firefighters said they found “a metal shell barn on fire with flames breaking through the roof” when they arrived.

The department reported the barn was not saved. However, the surrounding buildings were thanks to the hard work of all of the responders.

“The most important one being the family home only a short distance away,” stated the post.

“We appreciate the strong working relationships that have been built and continue to grow within Brown County and the neighboring counties,” it went on to read.