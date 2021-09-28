Lawrence businessman arrested as part of federal child pornography investigation

LAWRENCE, Wisc., (WFRV) – A Lawrence, Wisconsin business owner is being held for “federal safekeeping” in the Brown County jail pending an indictment on federal child pornography charges.

Michael J. Cannell, 35, was arrested after investigators served a search warrant on his Lost Dauphin Road home on August 31, 2021.

Local Five News obtained the criminal complaint which alleges that Cannell secretly recorded a 16-year-old girl in a guest bathroom and guest bedroom of his home.

A source tells Local 5 this was a joint investigation with Brown County Sheriff’s investigators.

By the time they served the warrant, undercover agents had already downloaded child pornography from a device located at the home back in April.

It contained filesharing software and child pornography.

Once inside the home, they seized a cell phone and a photo of a small hidden camera-like recording device.

The evidence the feds say they seized on the phone linked to Cannell includes four videos of suspected child porn. The videos involved a girl, later determined to be 16 at the time, undressing in a guest bedroom and showering in a bathroom.

The video was time-stamped and investigators later confirmed the times and dates with the girl.

It’s alleged she was recorded in the overnight hours of August 8th this year.

The girl is a friend of a friend of Cannell’s girlfriend according to the complaint.

She told investigators she was unaware she was being recorded.

She admits to drinking and also claims that the adults knew her true age.

Cannell is being held in the Brown County Jail. The federal indictment is expected soon.

None of the people directly involved is commenting at this time.

Attempts to reach out to Mr. Cannell continue.