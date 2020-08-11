Lawrence residents voice opposition at rezoning meeting for planned 90-acre warehouse

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) The town of Lawrence heard public comments about rezoning land from agricultural to industrial, which would pave the way for Georgia Pacific to build a 90-acre warehouse and most residents are opposed.

Neighbors say Georgia Pacific plans to consolidate several other warehouses into this proposed location, which has them concerned.

Lori Frigo lives nearby this planned 1.1 million square foot and says, “Putting a piece of property like this in our area is going to change the future of our town. There’s no longer people wanting to come out here and build their dream homes and raise their families.”

Georgia Pacific estimates 75 trucks a day would visit the warehouse and for some neighbors, the location of an entry point poses safety issues.

Kim Sullivan says, ” Whether or not a semi coming into that curve will be able to stop in time if it sees a hazard in the road beyond that curve, which is right in my driveway, is very concerning to me.”

Georgia Pacific representative, Mike Kawleski says this warehouse will not only generate tax revenue but also give the town of Lawrence an economic boost. “If constructed that would be about 285 construction jobs and 17 million dollars in labor and then after construction, there would be about 75 to 80 jobs at the site.”

Neighbors say the location outweighs any financial gains this project would bring to Lawrence.

Chris Lefevre, a resident of Lawrence says, “I don’t think anyone is opposed to Georgia Pacific coming to the town of Lawrence, we just think it’s in the wrong spot.”

Another public hearing is scheduled for August 24. If this project is approved, officials estimate it would be completed in 2022.