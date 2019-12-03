Lawrence Univ. senior leader announces Appleton mayor candidacy

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Another Appletonian has thrown announced his candidacy for mayor.

Jake Woodford, 29, made his announcement Monday stating, “As we meet the challenges of the present and future, we need to do so in a way that holds true to our community’s values. Meeting those challenges will present us with opportunities to build from our strengths with determination, compassion, and creativity.”

Woodford is currently Secretary to the Board of Trustees and Assistant to the President at Lawrence University, his alma mater. While there, Woodford achieved a degree in government.

He says his “vision as Mayor is to ensure Appleton is a place where, as citizens, we: prosper and thrive, feel at home no matter who we are, live safely and healthfully in strong neighborhoods, have conﬁdence that our City acts with integrity and responsibility.”

Woodford and his wife, Hilary, currently reside in the River Drive neighborhood.

For more information about Woodford, visit his website.