APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University has named its next Julie Esch Hurvis Dean of Spiritual and Religious Life.

According to a release, Reverend Terra Winston-Sage has been appointed. Winston-Sage, a 2000 graduate from Lawrence, has served as associate dean since 2018.

School officials say that Winston-Sage will provide leadership and counsel in the alignment of social justice and faith and the facilitation of student conversations about spirituality, faith development, religious diversity, and community building.

“My experience has taught me how important it is to show up with sincerity, grounding, and openness to meet people where they are along their spiritual journey,” she said.

Winston-Sage, an ordained Presbyterian minister who earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies at Lawrence, said the new role continues fulfilling a dream that began in 2018 when she returned to the campus.

The Shaker Heights, Ohio native brings a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives as a student, alumna, and professional.

After earning her degree from Lawrence, Winston-Sage earned a Master of Religious Studies degree from the University of Chicago, a Master of Divinity degree from the McCormick Theological Seminary, and a Master of Theology degree from the Princeton Theological Seminary.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the Rev. Linda Morgan-Clement, who joined Lawrence’s administration in 2016 as the university’s first dean of spiritual and religious life. She is retiring at the close of the academic year on June 30.