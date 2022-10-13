APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a two-year hiatus, the Latin American and Spanish Film Festival returned to Lawrence University during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Organized by Rosa Tapia and Cecilia Herrera from Lawrence University, the event began on Thursday and will go on until Sunday.

The event held at Warch Campus Center Cinema on Lawrence University grounds is free to attend for all students. The films are all in the Spanish language with English subtitles.

“The film festival was born in 2012, so this is its 10th anniversary,” said Tapia. “To celebrate this milestone, we are bringing special guest Dr. Javier Guerrero from Princeton University, a leading scholar in Latin American and Film Studies.”

Dr. Guerrero will talk about famous Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before the screening of his last film, Parallel Mothers.

“Dr. Guerrero was a Postdoctoral Fellow at Lawrence University in 2011-2012 and he was one of the original organizers of the film festival, so this is a very special homecoming and anniversary for all of us,” Tapia said.

Here is a list of films that will be shown throughout the next few days:

Thursday, October 13 5:00 p.m. The Weasels’ Tale / El cuento de las comadrejas (Argentina, 2019) 8:00 p.m. Prayers for the Stolen / Noche de fuego (Mexico, 2021)

Friday, October 14 4:30 p.m. Almodvar: A Critical Take (Javier Guerrero, Princeton University) 5:30 p.m. Parallel Mothers / Madres paralelas (Spain, 2021)

Saturday, October 15 5:00 p.m. Clara Sola (Costa Rica, 2021) 8:00 p.m. The Good Boss / El buen patrn (Spain, 2021)

Sunday, October 16 A World for Julius / Un mundo para Julius (Peru, 2021)



The five films featured this year represent different Spanish-speaking countries and the movies have all won numerous international awards.

For more details on the films and the event, you can visit Lawrence University’s website here.