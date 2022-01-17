Lawrence University celebrates MLK Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University traditionally gives students the day off to honor and preserve the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Students and staff collaborated for weeks to put together a full itinerary of events for the community throughout the day. The began by hosting a panel discussion about race in the media. They switched many of their events to virtual due to the uptick in positive covid-19 cases.

However, they are giving students the chance to participate in community service off-campus.

Lawrence University is also collaborating with the City of Appleton, United Way Fox Cities, Appleton Area School District, ESTHER, and African Heritage, Inc. to host their 31st annual Fox Cities Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration virtually.

The community is encouraged to be a part of the festivities, they can register online at www.africanheritageinc.org/mlk/.