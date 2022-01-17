FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Lawrence University celebrates MLK Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University traditionally gives students the day off to honor and preserve the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Students and staff collaborated for weeks to put together a full itinerary of events for the community throughout the day. The began by hosting a panel discussion about race in the media. They switched many of their events to virtual due to the uptick in positive covid-19 cases.

However, they are giving students the chance to participate in community service off-campus.

Lawrence University is also collaborating with the City of Appleton, United Way Fox Cities, Appleton Area School District, ESTHER, and African Heritage, Inc. to host their 31st annual Fox Cities Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration virtually.

The community is encouraged to be a part of the festivities, they can register online at www.africanheritageinc.org/mlk/.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall