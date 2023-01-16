APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For years, students and staff at Lawrence University have celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by completing service projects.

The tradition continued in 2023 with the Lawrence University community completing both on-campus and off-campus service projects on Monday afternoon.

Several students and staff members went to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Neenah to help restock their food pantry and pack up hygiene kits for clients.

Other students went to Pillars Inc. in Appleton to prepare a warm meal for residents of the shelter.

“They have a day off of classes but they prefer to think of it as a day on for services and community work,” said Michelle Buchinger who is the Lawrence University Career Center Coordinator.

Buchinger led a group of students who stayed on campus to complete a variety of service projects.

The group painted rocks to brighten the days of residents at Eagle Point Senior Living Community, hand made dog toys for area animal shelters, filled index cards with positive messages for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and created thank you cards for local firs responders.

“They love spreading the word of MLK Jr. and they love reflecting on his work and making sure that they can be a reflection of all of his work and continue that on,” said Buchinger.