Lawrence University names new president

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Laurie A. Carter has been named Lawrence University’s 17th president.

According to officials, the Search Committee unanimously recommended Carter to the Board of Trustees. The Board accepted the recommendation.

“We wanted someone who would deepen the learning opportunities for Lawrence students, someone who was capable of managing the tremendous financial challenges that are buffeting liberal arts colleges all across the country, someone who would help us continue down the journey we’re on of diversity and inclusion and our goal to become an anti-racist institution, and someone who understands the hallmarks of a private, residential, liberal arts college,” says Cory Nettles, the Presidential Search Committee chair.

Carter was the President of Shippensburg University in 2017 and created a first-year experience program, a first-generation college students’ program, a comprehensive student success center and an academic center for student-athletes.

“For the last three years, I’ve been leading a university with a laser focus on equitable student success,” says Carter.

Carter’s tenure will begin starting July 1. Former President Mark Burstein, announced in September that he would step away at the close of this academic year.

Carter will be Lawrence University’s first BIPOC president, according to Lawrence University.

“Lawrence’s integration of the college and the Conservatory has produced a rich campus culture informed by academics, athletics, and the arts and inspires creativity across all endeavors,” says Carter.