Lawrence University’s “Peeping Tom” suspect charged with 11 counts

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton man arrested back in March for a “Peeping Tom” complaint on the Lawrence University campus was charged with 11 counts of taking pictures without consent on Monday.

Officials said 22-year-old Benjamine Wears was charged with 11 counts of Capture an Intimate Representation Without Consent.

According to authorities, Wears was arrested on March 20, after the Appleton Police Department received a “Peeping Tom” complaint at Lawrence University.

Upon arrival, police said a Lawrence Security staff member had informed them that a student had complained about an individual repeatedly sticking a phone underneath her door.

Officials said this had been the third complaint of this nature the security staff member had received within the last two weeks.

The Lawrence Security staff member was allegedly able to provide a description of a suspect they believed to be involved in the incidents.

The suspect was later arrested near the 900 blocks E. John Street and identified as 22-year-old Benjamine Wears.

During an interview, police said Wears admitted to secretly recording individuals in bathroom stalls

and attempting to record them in their dorm rooms.

Allegedly, Wears told police that he had been filming people for a couple of years.

Appleton Police reported having recovered 64 videos from Wears cellphone containing nudity with dates ranging between February 8 and March 18.

Wears was allegedly expelled from Notre Dame University in Indiana and charged with felony voyeurism for similar incidents.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5