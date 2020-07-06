FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Lawrence University’s “Peeping Tom” suspect charged with 11 counts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton man arrested back in March for a “Peeping Tom” complaint on the Lawrence University campus was charged with 11 counts of taking pictures without consent on Monday.

Officials said 22-year-old Benjamine Wears was charged with 11 counts of Capture an Intimate Representation Without Consent.

According to authorities, Wears was arrested on March 20, after the Appleton Police Department received a “Peeping Tom” complaint at Lawrence University.

Upon arrival, police said a Lawrence Security staff member had informed them that a student had complained about an individual repeatedly sticking a phone underneath her door.

Officials said this had been the third complaint of this nature the security staff member had received within the last two weeks.

The Lawrence Security staff member was allegedly able to provide a description of a suspect they believed to be involved in the incidents.

The suspect was later arrested near the 900 blocks E. John Street and identified as 22-year-old Benjamine Wears.

During an interview, police said Wears admitted to secretly recording individuals in bathroom stalls
and attempting to record them in their dorm rooms.

Allegedly, Wears told police that he had been filming people for a couple of years.

Appleton Police reported having recovered 64 videos from Wears cellphone containing nudity with dates ranging between February 8 and March 18.

Wears was allegedly expelled from Notre Dame University in Indiana and charged with felony voyeurism for similar incidents.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"