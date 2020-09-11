Lawrence University president leaving at end of school year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University’s president will leave at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, according to a release.

Mark Burstein, who has been with the university since 2013, made the announcement on Friday in a letter to the Lawrence community.

Burstein called his time at Lawrence the “greatest honor and pleasure of my professional life,” and said he made the difficult decision to leave for family reasons. He and his husband, David Calle, will return to the East Coast to be near their parents.

Burstein is the 16th president in Lawrence’s history, dating back to its founding in 1847. He said he will “serve as your president for this academic year with all of my focus and energy” before stepping away on June 30.

“With the end of our strategic plan in sight and the completion of the Be the Light! Campaign this December, it seems like an appropriate juncture in the arc of the University to prepare for new leadership,” Burstein said in his message to the Lawrence community. “The pandemic has also made it difficult for David and me to keep connected to our parents during an important period in their lives.”

A national search for a new president will begin immediately, according to a press release.

