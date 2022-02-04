Lawrence University professor weighs in on politics of Winter Olympic Games

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The beginning of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing hasn’t come without controversy.

China has come under heavy scrutiny mostly by western democracies for human rights abuses. The U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia among other countries have even announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games in China.

This means that athletes from these countries will still be able to compete, but top diplomats and government officials that would normally attend the Olympic Games won’t make the trip to China this time around.

“The United States will get out what they need to get out and say what it feels it needs to say about China and the rest of the world will have time to hear what America has to say about China and they’ll see what China does and how well they host the Olympics and then they’ll move on,” says Matty Wegehaupt who teaches East Asian studies at Lawrence University in Appleton.

One of the United States top concerns about China is how the country has treated its Uyghur population. Uyghurs are an ethnic minority group that lives in the western part of the country and who are mostly Muslims. The United States accuses China of putting Uyghur people in internment camps, forcibly sterilizing them, and actively trying to wipe out Uyghur culture and language. Last January, then United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared what was happening to the Uyghurs in China as a genocide.

At the opening ceremony on Friday, China had Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a Uyghur cross-country skiier, as one of the athletes that delivered the ceremonial flame.

“The PRC (People’s Republic of China) is answering back to that idea that there is a genocide by having a Uygher woman serve as a torch lighter,” says Wegehaupt.

The United States has also accused China of repressing pro-democratic movements in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Wegehaupt says he thinks China would prefer to make the Olympics as little about politics as possible and just focus on the athletes and the competition.

He says that there is precedent to this when other countries host the Olympic Games.

“When the Olympics are happening in America the first words out of people’s mouths aren’t invasion of Iraq or Guantanamo Bay there’s precedent to having a sort of Olympics truce,” says Wegehaupt.



The Olympics run through Feb. 20 when the closing ceremony will take place.