APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An electrical issue at Lawrence University is affecting students and nearly a dozen buildings on campus.
According to officials, power across campus was initially shut down at 3 p.m. as a precaution. Lawrence University representatives are calling this incident a partial power outage and crews are actively working on this situation.
The following buildings are currently without power:
- Mudd Library
- Wellness Center
- Memorial Hall
- Youngchild Hall
- Wriston Art Center
The following buildings are currently without power and without heat:
- Quad Houses & Small Residential Houses
- Sage Hall
- Trevor Hall
- Kohler Hall
- Chapman Hall
- Raymond House
- Briggs Hall
- Esch Hurvis Center for Religious & Spiritual Life
- International House
Campus officials say various residence halls have been impacted by the power outage and are operating on emergency and limited power. The university is going to be distributing flashlights as soon as possible. According to their website, officials are asking students to refrain from using candles or open flames in the residence halls.
Any students who do not have working power and/or heat are asked to gather at the Warch Campus Center, Memorial Chapel, or Alexander Gym. These locations have light, heat, and internet access.
Lawrence University officials say their next update will come at 7 p.m.
Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.