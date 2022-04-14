APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An electrical issue at Lawrence University is affecting students and nearly a dozen buildings on campus.

According to officials, power across campus was initially shut down at 3 p.m. as a precaution. Lawrence University representatives are calling this incident a partial power outage and crews are actively working on this situation.

The following buildings are currently without power:

Mudd Library

Wellness Center

Memorial Hall

Youngchild Hall

Wriston Art Center

The following buildings are currently without power and without heat:

Quad Houses & Small Residential Houses

Sage Hall

Trevor Hall

Kohler Hall

Chapman Hall

Raymond House

Briggs Hall

Esch Hurvis Center for Religious & Spiritual Life

International House

Campus officials say various residence halls have been impacted by the power outage and are operating on emergency and limited power. The university is going to be distributing flashlights as soon as possible. According to their website, officials are asking students to refrain from using candles or open flames in the residence halls.

Any students who do not have working power and/or heat are asked to gather at the Warch Campus Center, Memorial Chapel, or Alexander Gym. These locations have light, heat, and internet access.

Lawrence University officials say their next update will come at 7 p.m.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.