Lawrence University to hold press conference regarding spring term

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Colleges and universities across the state have been searching for ways to limit student interaction to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Lawrence University is expected to announce similar measures later today. The press conference will be to address the university’s spring term and how it will be impacted by the recent COVID-19 developments.

The news comes after a number of other universities, municipalities and sports associations have either canceled or suspended events due to the virus. Those universities across Northeast Wisconsin have either suspended classes or have moved them online.

Marian University has suspended all on-ground classes. UW Oshkosh have canceled their classes as well, with alternative course delivery methods beginning March 30. UW Green Bay, St. Norbert College, UW Madison and UW Milwaukee have decided to teach classes at all campuses by alternative delivery methods.

While a majority of universities have advised students to return home, services will still be provided to those who decide to stay on campus.

Lawrence University’s press conference is scheduled to take place this morning at 9 CST.

