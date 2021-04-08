Lawrence University’s ‘Peeping Tom’ faces 7 more charges, caught on campus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In March 2020 Benjamine Wears was arrested for a ‘Peeping Tom’ complaint on Lawrence University’s campus, and he now faces more charges for going on campus back in March 2021.

Wears, who is 22-years-old, was seen on Lawrence University’s campus on March 12, 2021, around 8:30 a.m. by Campus Safety Officer Rebecca Klich. Klich found Wears on campus and then recorded a video of him fleeing from her.

According to the criminal complaint, Klich asked Wears to stop bud did not do so, and Wears broke into a sprint and Klich did not pursue Wears as he ran down a walking trail.

Around 10:50 a.m. that same day Detective Riechers attempted to interview Wears. Riechers recovered a teal iPhone from Wears’ apartment as part of a search warrant. Three videos of two separate Lawrence University students were found on the phone during the early hours on October 26, 2020.

Wears was subject to a criminal bond that prevented him from owning a cell phone, from having contact with Lawrence University and from committing further criminal violations.

Wears faces the following additional charges:

Three charges of Felony Bail Jumping

Burglary of a Building or Dwelling

Three charges of Capture an Intimate Representation Without Consent

Wears is scheduled to be in Outagamie County Court on April 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.