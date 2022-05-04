APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The man that was facing multiple charges for his involvement at Lawrence University was sentenced on Wednesday.

23-year-old Benjamin Wears was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of extended supervision alongside three years of probation for bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, and capture of intimate representation without consent.

Wears sentence will start Wednesday. He previously plead no contest to his charges and was found guilty on September 30, 2021.