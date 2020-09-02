Lawsuit filed over Kenosha curfew arrests of protesters

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A civil rights lawsuit is being filed against the City of Kenosha and Kenosha County.

According to affiliate WDJT, documents were filed on August 28 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. The plaintiffs say Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than 150 peaceful protesters for violating the curfew order but haven’t arrested a pro-police demonstrators for the same violation.

“In Kenosha, there are two sets of laws – one that applies to those who protest police brutality and racism, and another for those who support the police. Plaintiffs bring this action to protect their right and the rights of others to protest police brutality free of retaliation and free from fear that they will be arrested solely on the basis of the content of their message.”

WDJT reports that the four plantiffs were arrested while protesting in Kenosha. The lawsuit is being filed for violations of the First Amendment and Equal Protection rights of peaceful demonstrators.

Unrest in Kenosha has caused an estimated $2 million in damage to city-owned property, according to city officials. Governor Tony Evers recently announced funding for Kenosha businesses damaged during protests.

Charges have been filed against 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois for the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha. A judge agreed last week to delay for a month a decision on whether Rittenhouse should be returned to Wisconsin to face those charges.

Latest Stories