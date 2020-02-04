Layoffs at Compass Group in Neenah to affect 30 employees

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Workforce Development says 30 workers will be affected by a layoff at a Neenah company.

According to a release from the DWD, Compass Group USA, located in the 400 block of Lake Street, expects the layoffs to be completed around the end of March 2020.

Compass Group says the layoffs are occurring “due to termination of contracted services with Eurest Services.”

Despite the layoff, Compass Group says those affected by the layoff “will have the opportunity to apply for similar roles with the new provider company.”

There is no word yet on who the new provider company is at this time.

