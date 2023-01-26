MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge James Peterson to 132 months. Goodwin previously pleaded guilty to the charge on October 21, 2022.

On August 27, 2021, a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) communicated with Goodwin and arranged to buy one pound of methamphetamine.

Goodwin arrived at the meeting location in Madison and sold the confidential source one pound of methamphetamine in exchange for $3,000.

On September 10, 2021, Madison Police received information that Goodwin’s vehicle may have been used in a robbery at a local gas station.

When officers attempted to pull over Goodwin, he led them on a high-speed chase throughout the City of Madison. After officers terminated the pursuit for safety reasons, Goodwin carjacked a vehicle, leaving the victim with injuries to his neck and right arm.

Later that day, officers arrested Goodwin at his girlfriend’s apartment and searched the residence. There, they found $164,124 in cash, two loaded firearms, and drug-packing materials.

There was also evidence showing Goodwin had recently flushed heroin down the toilet and the sink inside the apartment.

At Goodwin’s sentencing, Judge Peterson noted that Goodwin was the leader of a large-scale interstate drug trafficking organization and was involved in transporting “a daunting amount” of methamphetamine from California to Wisconsin.

Judge Peterson also noted it was an aggravating factor that Goodwin had two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in the Madison area as well as six additional criminal convictions.

The charge against Goodwin is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Madison Police Department.