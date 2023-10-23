APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin entrepreneurs and business leaders gathered in the City of Appleton on Monday for the Wisconsin Economic Summit.

Organizers say that over 400 people are expected to attend the two-day forum. This year’s summit theme is ‘Together,’ focusing on the partnerships between the government and industry, as well as increasing opportunities for nonprofits.

The Wisconsin Economic Summit also hosts career tryout stations for those interested in nursing, welding, and more.

The event is being hosted at the Hilton Paper Valley Hotel. For more information, you can visit the Wisconsin Economic Summit’s website here.