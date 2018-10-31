Leaf Collection in Green Bay Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - You can tell we're deep into fall when you see the streets thick with fallen leaves. And while leaf collection is keeping Green Bay crews busy, they also need the help of homeowners - to get the job done right.

On Green Bay's east side, leaves cover Larry Gazeley's yard. But he knows if he piles them near the street, public works employees will do the rest.

“I think they do a very nice job, very efficient and it certainly makes it easier for me,” said Gazeley.

Since October 15 city crews have been removing yard waste and leaves from neighborhoods covered by these reminders of fall. Foliage that Green Bay's public works director believes has fallen just a bit earlier than normal.

“This is an unusual fall, more material is on the ground at this time of the year then has been, at least in recent years,” said Steve Grenier.

Grenier says the city works quickly to get leaves out of the street to keep the pollutants they carry like phosphorus, out of the storm water system.

“That stops pollutants from getting into the lake, the streams, the bay, things of that nature,” Grenier said.

And he's asking all homeowners to do their part.

“Those piles have to stay on the terrace,” Grenier said.

Or possibly face fines in the months ahead.

“It could wind up being something that's citable starting with the spring of 2019.”

A possibility all homeowners can avoid by simply keeping their leaves up on the curb as city crews continue yard waste collection through November 11.