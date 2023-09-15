KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One of America’s largest full-service providers of branded home services has announced its intentions to close one of its departments at a Fox Valley location, subsequently laying off 37 employees.

According to a letter submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Leaf Home, located at N2277 W 41 Frontage Road in Kaukauna, will be closing its decking business and terminating employees.

The termination is expected to commence on November 11, 2023, or within 13 days thereafter.

Officials with Leaf Home say these employee layoffs are going to be permanent. The anticipated date of the first separation will be November 11 for five employees, while the remaining 32 will be laid off just after Christmas on December 28. The remainder of the facility will continue to operate after December 28.

Leaf Home says that all affected employees have been notified of their separation dates and that their separation from the company will be permanent. The affected employees are not represented by a union; therefore, they do not have any bumping rights.

To see the specific job classifications that are affected, you can click here.