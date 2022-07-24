OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in an Oconto home were quick to call 911 on Sunday afternoon after detecting a possible gas leak in their home.

According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue Department, just before 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a gas leak at a two-story home located on the 400 block of Jones Avenue.

Upon arrival, all of the occupants had already evacuated the residence.

Crews then made their way to the front door to begin an investigation and were able to quickly detect natural gas within the house resulting in the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) being called to the scene.

While WPS was responding, officials shut off the natural gas at the meter and ventilated the house.

Once WPS arrived they conducted an investigation which led to the discovery of leaking gas pipes. The gas was turned off until the leaking pipes could be fixed.

No injuries have been reported during the incident.