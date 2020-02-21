Leap Day 2020 to be ‘LeRoy’s Leap Day,’ honoring the creator of the Lambeau Leap

1 Oct 2000: LeRoy Butler #36 of the Green Bay Packers walks on the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – This year’s Leap Day is right around the corner and the Wisconsin Assembly has dedicated the day as “LeRoy’s Leap Day.”

According to the Assembly, “LeRoy’s Leap Day” honors Green Bay Packers strong safety and NFL All-Star LeRoy Butler, who created the first-ever Lambeau Leap in 1993.

“Butler is sought after every four years on Leap Day for events and promotions,” according to the legislature.

“Butler will take time to speak about his experience, meet donors, and sign autographs on February 29, 2020, with proceeds going to Hebron Housing Services’ mission to end homelessness in Waukesha.”

For more on Hebron Housing Services, click here.

I joined @Leap36 & @HebronHouse to thank them for their work for the homeless in #WaukeshaCounty & presented a proclamation for "LeRoy's Leap Day" on Feb 29. Join LeRoy for a special Meet & Greet benefit on the 29 by visiting https://t.co/VpExDLbyF0 #LeapDay #LeapYear #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/pM4fxhBRkD — WaukeshaCoExec (@WaukeshaCoExec) February 20, 2020

LATEST POSTS