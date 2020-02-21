Leap Day 2020 to be ‘LeRoy’s Leap Day,’ honoring the creator of the Lambeau Leap

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – This year’s Leap Day is right around the corner and the Wisconsin Assembly has dedicated the day as “LeRoy’s Leap Day.”
According to the Assembly, “LeRoy’s Leap Day” honors Green Bay Packers strong safety and NFL All-Star LeRoy Butler, who created the first-ever Lambeau Leap in 1993.
“Butler is sought after every four years on Leap Day for events and promotions,” according to the legislature.
“Butler will take time to speak about his experience, meet donors, and sign autographs on February 29, 2020, with proceeds going to Hebron Housing Services’ mission to end homelessness in Waukesha.”
