(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

50. Marathon County

25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($28,105 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,199)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($38,145)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.3% ($50,516)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($66,510)

49. Racine County

25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($25,718 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.6% ($35,042)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($38,740)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.6% ($55,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($72,205)

48. Sheboygan County

25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($31,110 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.9% ($36,731)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($40,016)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($52,803)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($66,563)

47. Iowa County

24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($32,105 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,902)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($39,368)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($52,271)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($63,312)

46. Sawyer County

24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($16,048 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34% ($24,617)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($31,255)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($43,616)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($53,355)

45. Douglas County

24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($24,087 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.1% ($31,461)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.5% ($38,022)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.3% ($46,843)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($58,547)

44. Sauk County

24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,015 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.9% ($31,384)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($38,493)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($48,824)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($61,475)

43. Grant County

23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,234 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.1% ($31,752)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($36,006)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($45,489)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($57,487)

42. Green County

23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($32,267 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.5% ($32,923)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($38,095)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.1% ($51,998)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($66,076)

41. Columbia County

23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($30,290 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.7% ($37,268)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($43,862)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.3% ($53,925)

Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($60,682)

40. Fond du Lac County

23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,718 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.1% ($36,474)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($39,589)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.1% ($50,085)

Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($61,803)

39. Washburn County

23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($24,808 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.6% ($30,989)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($31,155)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($42,639)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($54,392)

38. Vernon County

22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,139 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.7% ($30,662)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($35,078)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($44,007)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,420)

37. Rock County

22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($27,636 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.1% ($31,624)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($37,425)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($50,668)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($63,770)

36. Wood County

21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($30,079 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38% ($31,421)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($36,626)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($49,386)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($70,653)

35. Chippewa County

21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($26,592 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.4% ($31,501)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.4% ($36,729)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($48,796)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($58,804)

34. Polk County

20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($31,224 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.3% ($32,874)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.6% ($40,397)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($49,211)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($59,472)

33. Burnett County

20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,101 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.4% ($28,554)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($34,764)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($42,344)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($53,625)

32. Pepin County

20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9% ($26,801 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38% ($31,572)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($38,919)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($43,106)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($62,396)

31. Monroe County

20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,653 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.8% ($32,834)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($39,039)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($47,719)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($58,342)

30. Barron County

20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($26,429 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.1% ($30,574)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($34,511)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($49,004)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($59,489)

29. Manitowoc County

20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8% ($27,593 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.6% ($35,427)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($39,140)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($49,895)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($64,101)

28. Green Lake County

20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($32,863 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.7% ($31,869)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($37,038)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($49,760)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($61,964)

27. Iron County

20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($31,458 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.7% ($25,817)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.9% ($30,329)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($45,341)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($53,929)

26. Florence County

19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($19,423 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.6% ($26,528)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($34,145)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($50,556)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($46,964)

25. Waupaca County

19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($26,163 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.8% ($35,132)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($39,627)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($46,413)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($57,794)

24. Ashland County

19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,417 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37% ($24,432)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.4% ($32,243)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($41,090)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($56,643)

23. Kewaunee County

19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($30,344 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.9% ($35,439)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($41,642)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($50,615)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($63,429)

22. Buffalo County

19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,161 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.4% ($33,644)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($40,474)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.4% ($43,219)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($60,500)

21. Trempealeau County

19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($31,462 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39% ($32,842)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($39,079)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($47,747)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($57,198)

20. Richland County

19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($26,420 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.8% ($32,735)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($36,092)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($40,545)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($54,886)

19. Lafayette County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($31,288 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.5% ($32,009)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($37,176)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($49,653)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($57,353)

18. Lincoln County

18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8% ($28,542 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.1% ($33,351)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.4% ($38,871)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($51,124)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($61,936)

17. Crawford County

18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($21,774 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.7% ($29,077)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($34,284)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($45,132)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($50,956)

16. Menominee County

17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($24,125 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.6% ($27,429)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($26,098)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($43,320)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($49,250)

15. Dodge County

17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($30,689 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.9% ($36,345)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($40,585)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($48,070)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($60,588)

14. Oconto County

16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($31,167 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.7% ($35,749)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($39,850)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($51,416)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($61,779)

13. Langlade County

16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($22,232 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.3% ($30,560)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($33,070)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($38,902)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($50,625)

12. Rusk County

16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12% ($25,318 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.5% ($30,835)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($34,576)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($39,122)

Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($54,083)

11. Price County

16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($16,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.4% ($31,926)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($32,188)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($42,969)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($50,673)

10. Waushara County

16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($25,442 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42% ($31,780)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($35,941)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($44,783)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($59,412)

9. Marinette County

15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($23,611 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.6% ($32,224)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($35,865)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($48,110)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($68,438)

8. Shawano County

15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($29,107 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.8% ($32,357)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($35,779)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($48,351)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($56,572)

7. Marquette County

15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($27,059 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.9% ($32,027)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($35,869)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($46,466)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($55,104)

6. Taylor County

15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($28,668 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.4% ($34,765)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($34,846)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($47,516)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($66,146)

5. Forest County

14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($17,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.2% ($26,299)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35% ($31,839)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($41,591)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($53,083)

4. Jackson County

14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($28,309 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.6% ($30,787)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($36,743)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($42,017)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($58,750)

3. Adams County

13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($22,168 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.6% ($25,390)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($31,746)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($39,389)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($55,000)

2. Juneau County

13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($29,167 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.5% ($30,984)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($34,486)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($45,655)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($55,787)

1. Clark County