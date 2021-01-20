LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Leave a legacy, name a bench at Friends of Peninsula State Park

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers of the Friends of Peninsula State Park are offering people to leave their legacy and “name” a limited number of benches.

The park created this opportunity so people could honor a loved one, acknowledge family or a personal connection, or help preserve memories of the tower and the park.

The benches will be in short supply and the gift level will range from $5,000 to $20,000, depending on its proximity to the new Eagle Tower anticipated later this spring.

  • Park example of bench, sample plaque, & wording
You will have some time to think over your decision. Organizers say they plan to install the benches in the late spring of 2021.

If you do donate, they say it will go toward future Friends projects to benefit the park.

To learn more, visit peninsulafriends.org, or call Friends Business Manager Steve Strucely at 920-868-6256.

