LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) — A bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the bus collided with a tractor.

According to an official with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the bus was passing the tractor on Monroe Road in Ledgeview when it made contact with the tractor’s wheel.

Bellevue Fire was on scene to assist with extracting the bus driver as there was damage to the bus door.

Officials say the bus driver was the only occupant of the bus.